Tullow Community Schools “The Last Straw” wins Student Enterprise competition
Carlow Local Enterprise Office have announced the winners of the Student Enterprise competition locally.
They had to call off their planned county final because of the coronavirus concerns and now the national competition has also had to call a halt.
However they are looking at a revised process for this year and Carlow will be in contention now with students from Tullow Community School representing the county with their winning business The Last Straw.