Tullow Road residents highlight local talent with “Rubbish” short film debut at Visual Carlow

Residents of Tullow Road in Carlow had their work featured on the big screen today.

Over the past year, members of the community have collaborated on a short film titled “Rubbish.”

The screening took place at Visual Carlow.

Aileen Nolan from the Take A Part Carlow Project said the community and local businesses played a critical role in making the film possible.

“It’s a short film. It’s just thirty five minutes long but the whole community was involved. It was very much supported by organisations in the Tullow road area, like Carlow Youth Reach Services, the Maxol Garage on Tullow Road and Lidl,” she said.