Tullow St Patrick’s Day Parade returning for 2022

Plans are underway for Tullow to hold a St Patrick’s Day parade this year.

The last two years have seen the event canceled due to Covid restrictions.

This year’s parade is being planned for 2pm on the 17th of March.

Denis Ryan’s of the Develop Tullow Association confirmed it for KCLR News: ”The people of Tullow and the surrounding area deserve something to look forward to in the short term so we have decided to go ahead with the St Patrick’s Day Parade as we would have in the past – pre-pandemic.”

There’s no theme but hopes are high that colour will be to the fore while animals and quad bikes are banned due to health and safety concerns.

Denis Ryan says they’d love as many as possible to take part: ”We’re putting the call out for any participants, no matter what form it is, walking groups or floats, any commercial entity that wants to take part can contact us and we will try to facilitate them as best we can.”