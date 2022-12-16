Tully’s Bar in Carlow town gets into festive spirit with special online offering

Christmas is fast approaching and the festive fun’s really starting to kick in.

Especially at one Carlow town business where the seasonal spirit’s certainly being showcased.

Tully’s Bar on Tullow Street is the setting for a video of a cover of the Ed Sheeran & Elton John track ‘Merry Christmas’ – the footage was shot by Colin Price with the music engineered and produced by Shaun Hennessy.

The piece is performed by Dave, Dale, Aaron and Jake, all of whom play at the venue on different days of each week so regulars will be delighted to catch them all together.

It’s gaining traction – you can watch & hear it here: