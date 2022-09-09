Twelve exceptional young people in Carlow and Kilkenny will be honoured today (Friday) at The Student of the Year Awards

Twelve exceptional young people who’ve each made a difference to their school communities in Carlow and Kilkenny will be honoured today. (Friday)

The Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) will be presenting the post-primary students with a specially commissioned solid silver medal engraved with their name, the award title and the name of their school.

The Student of the Year Awards ceremony, which will take place at the Seven Oaks Hotel, is in its 9th year. The Student of the Year Award recognises personal and academic achievement and is awarded to the student who has travelled the furthest during their time in post-primary education. It recognises skills and talents; dedication and determination; academic achievements; extra-curricular activities; generosity of spirit; kindness to others; willingness to take an active part in school life; and the student’s capacity to make a difference to their school community.