Two abandoned donkeys seized by Kilkenny Gardaí

Kilkenny Gardaí have taken two donkeys into their care, after they were left abandoned on poor land outside Callan.

Their seizure was organised following an initial welfare check on the animals last Sunday. Belline Donkey Sanctuary, My Lovely Horse Rescue, Kilkenny County Council and the Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KSPCA) were all involved in the operation to help the donkeys.

They have not been taken to the pound, and it is hoped they will be fostered and adopted together after essential veterinary care.

Kilkenny Gardaí say “this is the first day of [the donkeys’] new lives as cherished creatures.”