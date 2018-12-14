Two arrested following heroin seizure locally last night by Kilkenny Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit

Two people are in custody this morning following a heroin seizure locally overnight.

Drugs to the value of €2,300 were discovered by Kilkenny Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit targeting its sale and supply.

Two pair, both in their late twenties, were arrested and are detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One of the men will appear in court this morning in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a driver in Carlow was found with an amount of cocaine on them.

Gardaí stopped the car on the relief road on the outskirts of the town on Wednesday evening where they say the found a small amount of the drug.

No arrests were made in this incident.