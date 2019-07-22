Two arson attacks under investigation in Carlow

Two separate arson attacks in Carlow at the weekend are being investigated.

The latest one last night saw a petrol bomb thrown at a home in Woodlawn park in Borris.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 10.40pm and 2 people that were in the house managed to get out unharmed.

However significant damage was done to the house.

Separately items were set alight outside a home in Ballybeg in Borris early on Sunday morning at around 5.30am

Nobody was injured and the occupants managed to extinguish the blaze.

The incidents are not believed to have been connected at this stage but Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in both cases. Anyone with information should contact the Gardaí in Bagenalstown 059 9721212 or Carlow 059 9136620 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111