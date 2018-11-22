Two bodies discovered in Johnswell, Kilkenny today

Two bodies have been discovered in Johnswell in Kilkenny.

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained sudden deaths of the elderly couple and an incident room has been set up.

The alarm was raised by family members at approximately 7 o’clock yesterday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene and they were both pronounced dead.

It’s understood they may have been in the house for a number of days.

A forensic and technical examination is to take place and post-mortems are due to be carried out on their remains.

The office of the State Pathologist and the local cononer have been notified.

Gardaí say the outcome of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation in the case.