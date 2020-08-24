Two Carlow outlets remain closed today following the confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19

Two Carlow outlets remain closed today following confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19.

Both Haddens & Shaws Carlow shut their doors temporarily on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees & customers.

They’d been in contact with the HSE – as we reported on Friday.

Plan was to reopen this morning however a spokesperson’s told KCLR News that that’s now not happening. They may reopen tomorrow but this will be confirmed later today.