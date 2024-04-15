Gardaí are investigating a spate of car crimes in two County Carlow areas.

Two were damaged in Bachelor’s Walk and The Parade in Bagenalstown at about 4:30am yesterday (Sunday, 14th April) morning.

A rock was used to damage one, smashing its windows and body panels with the vehicle entered but nothing was taken from it.

Three more at Church Street, Leighlinbridge were interfered with between 6:30am and 6:45am with all of these entered and property, including a set of house keys and a laptop bag, taken from two of them,

It’s believed all are linked with those investigating keen to speak with a lone male who was wearing a long black Parka jacket with a fur-lined hood and grey, blood stained tracksuit bottoms who’s thought to have been in both areas.

He may have sustained an injury.

Anybody with information or any form of camera footage should contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 9774120.

Meanwhile, with an increase in thefts from vehicles, Sgt. Conor Egan of Carlow Garda Station has appealed to vehicle owners to;