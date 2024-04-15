Gardaí are investigating a spate of car crimes in two County Carlow areas.
Two were damaged in Bachelor’s Walk and The Parade in Bagenalstown at about 4:30am yesterday (Sunday, 14th April) morning.
A rock was used to damage one, smashing its windows and body panels with the vehicle entered but nothing was taken from it.
Three more at Church Street, Leighlinbridge were interfered with between 6:30am and 6:45am with all of these entered and property, including a set of house keys and a laptop bag, taken from two of them,
It’s believed all are linked with those investigating keen to speak with a lone male who was wearing a long black Parka jacket with a fur-lined hood and grey, blood stained tracksuit bottoms who’s thought to have been in both areas.
He may have sustained an injury.
Anybody with information or any form of camera footage should contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 9774120.
- Always lock and secure your vehicle.
- Park in a well-lit area and where there is CCTV.
- Trackers for vehicles are simple to use devices that can help recover your vehicle if it is stolen.
- Consider installing immobilisers, alarms and steering locks. If you have a house alarm you could consider adding a senor to the vehicle if you store valuable items in it overnight, close to the house.
- Don’t leave valuables on show