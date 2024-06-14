Two county Kilkenny GAA clubs have applied to the County Council for permission to enhance their provision.

Tullogher Rosbercon is seeking to extend and upgrade their astroturf facilities with lighting, fencing and a 5m hurling wall. Added to that they want public lighting to the carpark, drainage for their juvenile pitch, dugouts, spectator seating and wheelchair access ramp at the site in Brownstown.

While Lisdowney want to build a new single-storey extension to the side of their existing community centre consisting of two changing rooms, shower rooms, toilets, physio room, store, entrance lobby and gym.

They’d also like new external signage, a ball wall with all-weather synthetic playing area and associated perimeter fencing, a wastewater treatment system and percolation area, new public lighting to walking track.

The local authority has yet to rule on both submissions.