Two Covid-19 patients are in critical care at St Luke’s Hospital

Nine patients at St Luke’s hospital are being treated for Covid-19 – Two of them are in critical care.

Four other suspected cases are waiting on test results – Two of those are also in the ICU.

Latest figures from the HSE published last night showed six bed vacancies in critical care and one general bed vacancy at the local hospital.

University Hospital Waterford has just one confirmed case currently and three patients awaiting results. There are two patients in Portlaoise hospital that have tested positive and three others waiting on swab results.