Two farm shed fires close to Callan under investigation by Gardaí

Gardaí say they’re investigating a number of fires in the Callan area in the space of a week.

The first happened on Oct 31st – it’s understood a farm shed near the town was set alight just before 9pm

A second was ablaze just after 7pm on Friday night last

Both are listed as incidents of suspected criminal damage – no injuries were reported and no arrests have as yet been made but a spokesperson’s told KCLR News that investigations are ongoing.