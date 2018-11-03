Two house fires dealt with in North Kilkenny in the last 24 hours

Two fires have been dealt with by fire services in North Kilkenny in the last 24 hours.

The first happened early yesterday evening at a house on the Canal Road in Johnstown.

A fire had broken out in a room of the house – units from Urlingford attended and no-one was injured.

Meanwhile, the same happened at a house this morning in Graine near Ballyragget.

That fire has also now been dealt with and no injuries were reported.