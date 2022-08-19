KCLR News

Two Kilkenny artists make shortlist for prestigious Zurich Portrait Prize

19/08/2022

Two Kilkenny artists have been shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize

Whittled down from hundreds of entries are Bernadette Kiely for her oil painting which is a portrait of Paul Mosse in his studio; and Vera Klute for her oil painting Self-Portrait.

Vera Klute (Kilkenny), Self-Portrait, 2020, Oil on plywood

 

Bernadette Kiely (Kilkenny), An artist becomes their work – portrait of Paul Mosse in his studio, 2021, Oil on canvas

The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive a cash prize of €15,000 and will be commissioned to create a work for the national portrait collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5,000.

€1,500 each will be given to two other highly commended works.

Judges for the Zurich Portrait Prize are Diana Copperwhite, artist; Anna O’Sullivan, Director of the Butler Gallery, Kilkenny; and Nick Miller, artist.

