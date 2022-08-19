KCLR News
Two Kilkenny artists make shortlist for prestigious Zurich Portrait Prize
Whittled down from hundreds of entries are Bernadette Kiely for her oil painting which is a portrait of Paul Mosse in his studio; and Vera Klute for her oil painting Self-Portrait.
The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive a cash prize of €15,000 and will be commissioned to create a work for the national portrait collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5,000.
€1,500 each will be given to two other highly commended works.
Judges for the Zurich Portrait Prize are Diana Copperwhite, artist; Anna O’Sullivan, Director of the Butler Gallery, Kilkenny; and Nick Miller, artist.