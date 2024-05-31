Two Kilkenny city sporting outlets in the same shopping centre were hit by a thief within two days.

The incidents happened between Thursday and Saturday of last week and both involved the taking of Liverpool football club gear.

Garda Brian Wilkinson has been telling KCLR News they may be connected, noting; “The first incident of theft from the sports store (JD Sports) happened at MacDonagh Junction on last Thursday, the 23rd of May, ten Liverpool shirts were taken from a rack, they were placed into a bag, the person who took them then, who was a male, left the store with ten shirts without making payment for them, the other incident then possibly linked occurred last Saturday and again this one happened in Lifestyle Sports which is also in the same centre and similarly a male removed seven Liverpool related items”.

He says a clear description of the suspect in the second incident has been provided as follows; “The suspect is described as wearing a black baseball cap, grey zip-up top, black t-shirt with grey sweatpants, he was wearing black On Cloud shoes and had a black paper gift bag with gold dots on it, the suspect also had a black beard and was wearing glasses, anyone with information or who noticed anything suspicious or indeed has been offered a Liverpool top, please get in touch with Kilkenny Garda Station”.

Kilkenny Garda Station can be contacted by ‘phone via 056 777 5000.