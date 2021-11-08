KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two Kilkenny eateries among the winners at the Food & Wine Restaurant Awards
The Lady Helen's Best hotel restaurant in Leinster while Barrow's Keep snagged Sommerlier of the Year as well as a highly commended
Some local success at the Food & Wine Restaurant Awards yesterday.
The Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet won Best Hotel Restaurant Leinster.
While Barrow’s Keep in Thomastown came home with Sommelier of the Year for its Morgan Vanderkamer while the venue was also highly commended in the Best Restaurant Leinster.