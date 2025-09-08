Two South Kilkenny friends have decided to honour close relatives that passed away from cancer.

Shane Kinsella from Piltown lost his mam Helen to the disease in 2024 while the same year Brendan McCarthy lost his father in law Jim.

Having seen first hand the work done by the palliative care team did they both decided to show their appreciation and climb Mount Kilimanjero in Tanzania to help raise funds for the service.

Speaking on The KCLR Daily Mr. Kinsella outlined where the idea came from.

If you would like to donate then click here