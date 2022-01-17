Two Kilkenny schools celebrate success at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022

Details of the three local winners in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition have been announced.

It was revealed on Friday that Kilkenny schools had collected three prizes at the competition this year.

Now it’s emerged that St Kieran’s College took the Stripe Educator of Excellence Award.

And there was double success for those involved with the Loreto Secondary project ‘Trash in the Skies: Towards the Prediction of Space Debris in Low Earth Orbit’

It was awarded a special prize by the The Institute of Physics as well as being named Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Intermediate Individual 1st place.