Two local athletes taking part in European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships

Two local athletes continue their bids for gold at the European Transplant and Dialysis Sports Championships in Sardinia.

Kilkenny native Emma O’Sullivan is a two-time kidney transplant recipient.

The Limerick based competitor already won bronze in the 5km run which also secured for her a personal best time and she has further medal opportunities in the 100m tomorrow and Saturday’s 200m, ball throw, shot put & 4 x 100m relay.

Tony Gartland from Hacketstown today competes in the ten pin bowling singles.

Already this week he’s featured in the 5km road run and tomorrow his focus will be on the 1500m walk & 5km walk with the 800m walk contest on Saturday.