Two local businessman in the line up for Irish Best Young Entrepreneur

Two local businessmen are gearing up for the finals of this year’s Irish Best Young Entrepreneurs competition.

John Duggan of the company, Loanitt, in Kilkenny is in the Best Business Idea categor while David Bambrick of Equireel is in the running for Best Established Business.

Both local finalists met with the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys this week, along with the Minister for Trade, Pat Breen, as part of the programme.

They also attended a training day in Google HQ in Dublin.

The winners will be announced on the 15th of this month.