COVID-19 latest: Two local cases reported along with 17 more deaths in Ireland

Two more local cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed as news that a further 17 people are reported to have died from Covid 19 in the Republic.

It brings the death toll to 1631.

73 new cases have also been confirmed including two in Kilkenny following two consecutive days whithout any new local cases.

There’s been no increase in Carlow with the county figure steady on 152 – along with the new total of 336 for Kilkenny it makes 488 positive test results so far in the two counties.

A total of 24,803 people have contracted the virus across the country.