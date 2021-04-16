Two local electoral areas in Carlow and Kilkenny among 18 nationwide with less than five cases of Covid-19 per 100,0000 population

Two local electoral areas in Carlow and Kilkenny are among 18 across the country to have less than five cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population.

The figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre are up to Monday, when the national incidence rate was 131.

Kilkenny City and Bagenalstown are the best performing of the seven LEAs in the two counties.

Piltown’s the worst with a rate of 84 followed by Tullow on 64, Carlow Town on 31, Callan Thomastown on 28 and Castlecomer on 21. (Full breakdown here).

Both Carlow and Kilkenny remain among the lower four counties for the 14-day incidence rate – Kilkenny pushed into second place with Sligo now boasting the lowest figure.

It’s as up to four more cases in each county were recorded last evening, among 309 nationally.

While there were 174 patients with the disease in public hospitals last night, 48 in intensive care units, one of them in ICU at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny.