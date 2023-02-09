Carlow and Kilkenny schools to compete in the Concern Primary School Debating Competition final today (Thursday)

The final of the Concern and Kilkenny Education Centre Primary School Debating Competition is happening locally this morning.

Scoil Bhaile Nua, Dún Leicne in Carlow and Kilkenny’s Presentation Convent National School in Castlecomer are competing for the 2022/23 title.

They’ll be debating the motion: ‘If we really care about climate change, we should all fly less’ at the Kilkenny Education Centre on the Callan Road.