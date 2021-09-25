Two local TD’s have assets worth in excess of one million euro

Two local TD’s have assets worth in excess of a million euro or more.

That’s according to a rich list published in today’s Irish Independent which finds our nations top politicians have a combined wealth of €181,000,000.

Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness comes in at 22 on the list with assets of €2,100,539

while Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan is further down at 52 on €1,276,568.

Of the remaining local TD’s, the Green Party’s Malcom Noonan is at 134 on the list with assets worth €300,870 while Kathleen Funchion is further down at 143 on €230,103.

Fianna Fails Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has assets worth €218,283 and comes in at 145 on the list.

There’s 68 TD’s with assets to the value of a million or more.

Independent TD Michael Lowry tops the list, with assets estimated to be worth over 7 million euro.