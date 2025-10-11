Two locations in Carlow and Kilkenny are among 90 new recharging hubs to service the expanding electric vehicle (EV) fleet across Ireland’s road network.

It’s part of a €10 million green transport boost announced by Transport Minister Daragh O’Brien.

ADVERTISEMENT

Callan Co-op on the N76 and Nolan’s Spar on the N80 have been named as two of the locations that will host the high-speed chargers.

Almost €10 million is being invested to support the new infrastructure, which will deliver 192 fast-charging points, each typically offering up to 250 kilowatts of power, across the country.

It marks another important step forward in Ireland’s national EV charging network plan, which aims to provide reliable EV charging access across the country, every 30 kilometres or less, on motorways and rural roads, as well as cities and small towns.