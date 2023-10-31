KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two males hospitalised following ‘serious assault’ on the outskirts of Kilkenny city
It happened yesterday at about 3:30pm
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on the outskirts of Kilkenny city yesterday.
Three males and a female are understood to have been involved in the incident which happened in The Weir area, close to the Castlecomer Road, at about 3:30pm.
Two males were injured with both taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anybody who was in the area at the time and who noticed suspicious activity is asked to contact the city garda station.