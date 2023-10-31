Two males hospitalised following ‘serious assault’ on the outskirts of Kilkenny city

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on the outskirts of Kilkenny city yesterday.

Three males and a female are understood to have been involved in the incident which happened in The Weir area, close to the Castlecomer Road, at about 3:30pm.

Two males were injured with both taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anybody who was in the area at the time and who noticed suspicious activity is asked to contact the city garda station.