Two men seen breaking into Carlow house

An appeal’s being made after two men were seen breaking into a house in Carlow.

Two men wearing black clothing, face masks and baseball caps were seen forcing open the front door of the home on Brownshill Road.

It happened at about half-seven on Tuesday evening.

A small amount of cash and various pieces of jewellery were taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen these men or a dark coloured estate type car in the area to contact the Station in Carlow.