Two men due before Kilkenny District Court today in connection with city incident which left another man with a stab wound to his arm

Two men are due before Kilkenny District Court again today over a stabbing locally two weeks ago.

The pair aged 18 and 25 have been remanded in custody at Cloverhill prison since their initial court appearances.

Both have been charged with assault causing harm and production of an article capable of causing harm.

A man in his twenties needed surgery on his arm after being stabbed on Lower New Street in the city at about 6:30am on the 3rd of April.