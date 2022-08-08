Two men due in court following Carlow and Tipperary cannabis seizures

Two men have been charged in relation to the discovery of cannabis worth €300,000 in Carlow and Tipperary.

Searches conducted as part of Operation Tara saw around €200,000 of suspected cannabis concealed in a car at a property on the Tullow Road on Saturday afternoon.

It followed on from an earlier detection of approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis earlier that morning when Gardaí at Nenagh intercepted a vehicle on the M7 at Lisatunny.

Two men in their 30’s and 40’s were arreated and taken to Nenagh Garda Station for questioning.

They have now been charged to appear before Ennis District Court this morning (Monday)

+++