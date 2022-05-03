KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Two men in custody and a third’s being treated in a Dublin hospital following a suspected stabbing incident in Kilkenny last night

It happened at about 10pm at a private residence

Two men are in custody at Kilkenny garda station following what appears to have been a stabbing incident in the city last night.

KCLR News understands that a man in his forties is being treated at a Dublin hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

A garda spokesperson’s confirmed that two men, aged in their thirties, are at the city station following the incident which happened at a private residence at about 10pm.

