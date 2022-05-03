KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two men in custody and a third’s being treated in a Dublin hospital following a suspected stabbing incident in Kilkenny last night
It happened at about 10pm at a private residence
Two men are in custody at Kilkenny garda station following what appears to have been a stabbing incident in the city last night.
KCLR News understands that a man in his forties is being treated at a Dublin hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.
A garda spokesperson’s confirmed that two men, aged in their thirties, are at the city station following the incident which happened at a private residence at about 10pm.