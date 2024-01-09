Two more arrests made by Gardaí investigating fatal assault in Co Tipperary

More arrests have been made by Gardaí investigating a fatal assault in Co Tipperary.

A man aged in his thirties died in the incident on Wednesday, 27th December at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross.

One man aged in his twenties was arrested last week and was due to appear before the courts.

Last evening (Monday, 8th January 2024, two males, both aged in their thirties, were arrested in the Dublin area.

They were detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in County Tipperary.

Investigations are ongoing.