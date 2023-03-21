Four motorists arrested by Kilkenny gardaí for drug driving with two others for drink driving

Four people were arrested for drug driving over the long weekend in Kilkenny.

Two drivers tested positive for cocaine at Mandatory Intoxicant Testing Checkpoints on St Patrick’s Day in the city.

One was caught on Ballybought Street, the other at Quarryland.

While two more pulled over in the Freshford Road area yesterday (Monday) also had positive results for the same narcotic.

Samples were taken from all four for analysis – pending the results, court dates may be due.

One of the drivers was also only on a learner permit and he had his car seized.

Added to these two further motorists were found to be driving with alcohol in their systems.

Garda investigations continue.