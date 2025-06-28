Almost 35 new homes have been given the green light in Carlow across two locations.

Carlow County Council has granted permission for a new housing development at Ard Bhile in Rathvilly, Co. Carlow.

It comprises of 27 two-storey townhouses, landscaping, open spaces, and new road access.

While seven new home are to be constructed in Hacketsown.

Edmondbay Development Ltd is constructing the new homes there, along with road upgrades, landscaping, and demolition of an old stone shed near The Friary restaurant.