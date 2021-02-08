Two people due before the courts after two separate drugs seizures in Kilkenny

Two people are to appear before the courts after two separate searches in Kilkenny revealed more than €3,000 worth of drugs.

On Saturday the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house under warrant and discovered €500 worth of cocaine with cannabis to the value of €300 as well as cash and paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs. One person’s been charged to appear in court at a later date.

On the same date another search at a house in the city resulted in the seizure of €2,500 cannabis and similar paraphernalia.

The suspect in this instance was arrested and charged to appear in court next month.

