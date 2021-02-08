KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two people due before the courts after two separate drugs seizures in Kilkenny
It follows similar seizures in neighbouring Laois and Wexford
Two people are to appear before the courts after two separate searches in Kilkenny revealed more than €3,000 worth of drugs.
On Saturday the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house under warrant and discovered €500 worth of cocaine with cannabis to the value of €300 as well as cash and paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs. One person’s been charged to appear in court at a later date.
On the same date another search at a house in the city resulted in the seizure of €2,500 cannabis and similar paraphernalia.
The suspect in this instance was arrested and charged to appear in court next month.
It follows a range of seizures across the country at the weekend, including in neighbouring Laois and Wexford.