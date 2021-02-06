€187,000 drugs and cash seizure in Co Laois leads to one arrest

One man’s been arrested after Gardaí seized €187,000 worth of drugs and cash in Co Laois.

As part of an ongoing surveillance operation, Gardaí carried out a search at an address in Portlaoise at 3pm this (Saturday) afternoon.

They discovered 9kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €181,000.

Cocaine understood to be worth about €6,000 was also found with €2,735 cash as well as a small quantity of LSD and a weighing scale.

The male, who’s aged in his forties, was arrested at the scene and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he’s been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Wexford

Separately, Gardaí in Wexford arrested two men after a €66,000 drug seizure.

A search was carried out by officers from the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit at a house in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy yesterday (Friday).

Amphetamine and cannabis were discovered.

Two men, one in his early forties and the other in his late teens, are being held at Wexford Garda Station.

Elsewhere

€73,000 worth of cocaine with drug paraphernalia was found in two separate seizures in Co Mayo on last (Friday) evening while €26,000 in cash with €250 worth of cannabis herb was discovered in County Galway last (Friday) night.

All drugs are subject to analysis.