Two people due in court locally following separate significant drug seizures in Carlow & Kilkenny
A man and a woman are due in court following two separate but significant drug seizures in Carlow and Kilkenny.
A woman in her 30’s was stopped by Gardaí in Kilkenny – her car was searched and cocaine to the value of €10,000 was seized.
She was taken to Kilkenny Garda station and is due before Carlow district court this morning.
In a completely separate incident a Dublin man in his 30’s was stopped in Carlow and Gardaí uncovered cannabis and ecstasy tablets with a street value of €100,000 concealed in his car.
The drugs are believed to be destined for the local market.
He is also due before court in Carlow this morning.