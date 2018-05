Two remanded on bail after Mooncoin burglary

Two people have been released on bail with strict conditions after appearing in court charged with a burglary in a Mooncoin supermarket.

A 27-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were brought before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this afternoon after being charged in connection with the break-in yesterday evening.

They’re both due to appear again before the court in Waterford on the 12th of June.

A boy in his late teens was also arrested in relation to the incident and questioned at Thomastown Garda Station.

he has since been released without charge.

GardaĆ­ responded to an alarm call from Centra on Main Street Mooncoin in the early hours of yesterday morning and arrested the three shortly after.