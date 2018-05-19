Two remanded on bail after Mooncoin burglary

Two people have been released on bail with strict conditions after appearing in court charged with a burglary in a Mooncoin supermarket.

A 27-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were brought before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this afternoon after being charged in connection with the break-in yesterday evening.

They’re both due to appear again before the court in Waterford on the 12th of June.

A boy in his late teens was also arrested in relation to the incident and questioned at Thomastown Garda Station.

he has since been released without charge.

Gardaí responded to an alarm call from Centra on Main Street Mooncoin in the early hours of yesterday morning and arrested the three shortly after.