Two thousand new cars were bought in Carlow and Kilkenny in the first half of this year

Carlow and Kilkenny people bought more than two thousand new cars in the first half of this year.

The massive increase in the number of EVs sold locally continues, with more than 300 of them electric.

The latest figure for new car registrations shows there were 2,112 new cars sold in Carlow and Kilkenny in 2023 so far which is a steady increase from last year.

The biggest change is in the number of Electric vehicles with 324 bought across the 2 counties.

136 EVs have been bought in Carlow which is almost double the 72 from the same period last year.

188 were sold in Kilkenny which is up nearly 50 percent on the figure for the first half of last year of 123.

Fully Electric cars still make up only about one percent of the local fleet but the trend is likely to follow the national figures which show nearly half of all the cars sold in Ireland in June were EVs with the Tesla Model Y being the top-selling car of all brands and models.