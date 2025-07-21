An alternative water supply is being made available in Freshford this morning after a significant mains burst.

The burst impacted the supply to homes and businesses in Troyswood, Thornback, Threecastles, Freshford, and the surrounding areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repair works got underway on Sunday afternoon but it’s expected to be later today before normal levels are restored for all.

In the meantime water tankers have been made available at the Square in Freshford.

Locals are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.