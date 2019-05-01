UK chain Wetherspoons opens its first pub in Carlow today

65 new jobs come on stream as UK chain Wetherspoons opens its 6th Irish pub, but its very first in Carlow today.

The Tullow Gate outlet will open its doors to customers from 5 o’clock this evening.

3 million euro has been spent on developing the site of the old Traders Bar on Tullow St.

Food will be part of the daily offering at the new pub.

It’s being managed by Damien McConomy. He was previously at Wetherspoon’s first pub in Ireland, The Three Tun Tavern, in Blackrock.