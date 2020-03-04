Day Two: UK Royals Will and Kate to visit Dublin, Kildare and Meath next

It’s the second day of the official Irish visit by Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate spent last night in Farmleigh after a trip to the Guinness Storehouse ended their first day of engagements.

Today they’ll visit Temple Bar and Howth in Dublin, along with Prosperous in Kildare and Grange in Meath.

The royal couple will then depart for Galway to visit the city centre and a local GAA club on Thursday.