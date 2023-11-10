Ukrainian refugees will now not be housed at the Glendalough Estate in County Wicklow

Plans to house up to 950 Ukrainian refugees in Co. Wicklow have been scrapped.

The Department of Integration announced details of the tented accommodation on the Glendalough Estate last month.

However it met with local opposition, with residents saying there was no consultation and the isolated location which has no transport links, was unsuitable.

The Irish Independent reports a representative who campaigned on behalf of locals received email confirmation from the proposed operators of the site, that it was not now going ahead.