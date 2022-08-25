Ukrainians in Kilkenny come together to mark Independence Day on the city’s Parade

Ukrainian’s celebrating their Independence Day in Kilkenny yesterday were also hoping to teach local people a little about who they are.

That’s according to mum-of-four Svitlana Saseyi who’s been staying locally after fleeing her home in central Ukraine.

She’s told KCLR’s The Way It Is that the support they got for the event on the Parade in Kilkenny yesterday evening means a lot to them because it shows that what they are going through matters to Irish people too.

KCLR’s Tetiana Kushchyk, one of the first to arrive locally from Ukraine when war broke out, was there and asked her fellow countrypeople what the date means to them, with input too from Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald: