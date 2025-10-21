There’s a threat that coroner-requested autopsies will be withdrawn from University Hospital Waterford from the New Year.

Consultant pathologists will stop carrying out these coroner-requested autopsies at the morgue from January 1st, according to the hospital’s CEO Ben O’Sullivan.

In a letter released to the Irish Examiner, Mr. O’Sullivan told Fine Gael TD Michael Murphy it’s due to a shortage in the number of consultant pathologists at the hospital.

A new €5.6 million Mortuary facility was opened on the grounds of the hospital in June 2021 having commenced in 2020. The facility comprises of an integrated post-mortem room as well as a separate specialist forensic post-mortem room which will facilitate clinical requirements including a raised viewing room for forensic and education purposes.

Waterford TD and Sinn Féin Health spokesperson said the decision will likely delay funerals for mourning families: