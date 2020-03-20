Unknown at this stage if Carlow Kilkenny Garda Division get “fast-tracked” recruits from Templemore

It remains to be seen how many if any of the new Gardaí being sworn in at Templemore today will be deployed to Carlow or Kilkenny.

More than 300 have had their training period fast-tracked in order to allow them to help out during the current crisis.

They could be required to complete their training after the current coronavirus emergency is complete though.

An Garda Síochána now has the largest number of sworn members in the history of the State, there are now 14,758 Gardai of all ranks, the largest its ever been in the history of the state.

319 new Gardaí were brought in earlier then planned as part of An Garda Siochana’s coronavirus response plan.

They will help maximise the availability of Gardaí in local communities and help support other vital public services in responding to the evolving Covid-19 situation.

94 new gardaí will be assigned to the eastern region, 80 each to the North West and Southern regions and 65 to the Dublin region.

Gardai who work in the Garda college are being redeployed, with 59 being placed in the Eastern region, 56 in the South, 7 in Dublin and two in the North West.

The changes mean a 25 per cent increase in Garda personnel resources being made available to support communities in the weeks and months ahead as the country attempts to deal with the impact of Covid-19.