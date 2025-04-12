The sunshine and blue skies are coming to end as temperatures are set to fall back to April averages, with more unsettled conditions also on the way.

Temperatures across the country reached well above the average for April, soaring into the high teens to low 20s over the last week.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it will feel warm today with showers moving into the West

“The clear blue skies are leaving us, but we will have some sunny spells today, cloud moving in from the west and we will see temperatures drop back a little bit, but still up to 70 degrees today, but we will see also some showers possibly moving in from the west, but many parts, especially the east, will remain dry until later tonight.”