unum’s Carlow-based technology team has taken home the title of Best Application of AI in a Large Enterprise from the AI Awards 2026.

The local crew was recognised for its use of multi-agent orchestration across insurance workflows – its AI agents connect insurance systems and streamline quoting, onboarding, enrolment and administration.

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The annual event’s organised by AI Ireland with principal sponsor Microsoft with 16 category winners presented with prizes at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre this week by Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers.

Minister Chambers said; “AI is already making a real difference across Ireland, from healthcare and research to business and education. The projects recognised at this year’s AI Awards show what is possible when talented people apply AI to real challenges, and do so responsibly, in ways that benefit our economy and society. That potential extends to how we deliver public services. Used well, AI can help us to make them more responsive, efficient and accessible for people and realising that potential means adopting AI in a responsible way, building capability across our public service and continuing to innovate around how we meet the needs of citizens.

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“The projects celebrated at this year’s AI Awards show that this work is already happening across Ireland. I am particularly encouraged to see examples of AI being applied to public services and education, alongside innovation in healthcare, research and business. These awards provide an important opportunity to showcase and celebrate that progress, as well as the people who are putting AI to work responsibly and in ways that benefit our economy and society.”

Mark Kelly, Founder of AI Ireland and the AI Awards commented; “This is the ninth year of the AI Awards and our biggest yet, in terms of the number and quality of applications, highlighting how Ireland is leading the way in AI innovation. The people behind these projects, from researchers and founders to engineers and students, are solving real problems and taking care to get them right.

“Precision ALS is a fitting overall excellence award winner, showing that responsible AI and real impact go hand in hand. The difference AI can make to people’s lives, to our businesses and to research has the potential to be exponential, and this year’s winners are showing us what that looks like. We are delighted to recognise the people and teams behind these amazing projects.” “.”

Catherine Doyle, General Manager, Microsoft Ireland, noted: “The breadth and quality of this year’s winners reflects the progress Ireland is making in putting AI to work on tackling real-world challenges. We are seeing organisations move beyond experimentation to apply AI in meaningful ways across healthcare, education, sustainability, cybersecurity and public services.

“Ireland has a strong opportunity to build on that momentum, but doing so will require continued focus on skills, trust and responsible adoption. As a founding sponsor of the AI Awards, Microsoft is proud to recognise Precision ALS as this year’s overall excellence award winner and celebrate all of the innovators helping to turn the potential of AI into meaningful impact.”

Precision ALS was named Overall Winner for its pioneering use of AI to advance research into motor neurone disease. It also received the award for Best Use of Responsible AI and Ethics. ALS, also known as motor neurone disease, progresses differently from person to person, which has made effective treatments hard to find. The initiative uses AI to identify the patterns behind those differences, so researchers can work towards matching each patient with the treatments most likely to help them.

AI Awards 2026 Winner List