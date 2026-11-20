A local Labour Councillor and former school principal is calling on the Education Minister to scrap the planned increase in secondary school bus charges.

It was revealed yesterday that the fee is to more than treble, jumping from €100 to €350 per student, from next September.

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City Councillor Seán Ó hArgáin is appealing to Hildegarde Naughton to not just halt the increase but to abolish the payments overall in favour of a free school transport scheme.

Hear what he had to say to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace about it all here;